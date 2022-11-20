Knott's Merry Farm Returns to Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Merry Farm is back, headlined by a reimagined version of its holiday ice show.

Snoopy's Night Before Christmas offers new "special technological additions" to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Snoopy on Ice show, Knott's Berry Farm said. The park's most popular holiday show plays at its traditional home in the Walter Knott Theater.



Over at the Camp Snoopy Theater, Knott's is debuting Best Wishes, a new show featuring the Peanuts gang "spreading the word of the true meaning of Christmas," according to the park.

Make no mistake, while other theme parks celebrate a variety of year-end holidays, it's all about Christmas at Knott's Berry Farm. But the park invests in celebrating the holiday with an ambitious line-up of live entertainment, including Victorian carolers in Ghost Town, an a capella group in Calico Park, a rock duo at Boardwalk BBQ, and swing bands in Boardwalk Ballroom.

If you're in the mood for a story, however, head over to Knott's Bird Cage Theater for a new production of The Gift of the Magi, 1885 as well as the Merry Farm favorite, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The Home for the Holidays revue returns to the Calico Mine Stage in the evenings, near where Knott's visitors also can enjoy the nightly Ghost Town Snow and Glow experience, with thousands of twinkling lights and "snow" falling onto the Ghost Town streets.

Santa Claus will be greeting park visitors in the Wilderness Hall, which has transformed again into Santa's Christmas Cabin, while the Christmas Crafts Village takes over the streets of Ghost Town for holiday shoppers.

And Knott's Merry Farm also offers dozens of holiday-themed and inspired food and beverage items for purchase, throughout the park.



Knott's Merry Farm continues through January 8, 2023 and is included with park admission. For tickets starting at $67, please visit our partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

