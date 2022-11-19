Going in Debt for Disney? Try These Alternatives

Would you go into debt for a Walt Disney World vacation? Many Americans do, according to a new survey.
About in one in five families that visit Disney go into debt to pay for their trip, LendingTree found in a survey it conducted last month. A total of 18% of survey respondents who had visited Disney theme parks said that they went into debt to pay for a Disney trip. Nearly a third of those - 5% of respondents overall - said that they went into debt for multiple Disney trips.
Incurring debt is not automatically a bad thing. The most common way that people go into debt for vacations, such as Disney visits, is by putting charging the cost to their credit cards. If you pay off those charges by your next due date - and are not carrying a balance on the card - you typically won't pay any interest on top of the charges you made. Sure, you might pay an annual fee for the card, but if you are getting reward points and not paying interest, using the card for something big like a Disney trip can be smart use of your credit.
In fact, 29% of respondents who reported charging their Disney visit said that they paid it off within one billing cycle, according to the LendingTree survey.
The trouble comes when you don't pay your balance in full each month and interest charges begin to build. If you charged your Disney vacation because you couldn't afford to pay for it right away, you are now making that trip even more expensive by paying interest on top of the trip's cost, too.
That many people are willing to go into debt to pay for a Disney vacation makes it easier for Disney to raise prices and start charging for things it gave away before, such as Fastpass queue access. That creates a vicious cycle for Disney fans who borrow money to visit the parks, leaving them feeling frustrated and angry with Disney management.
But theme park fans can save their money and stay out of debt (and maybe happier as a result) by recognizing that they have reasonable alternatives to Disney. I'm not talking about settling for visits to local amusement parks that lack the theming and storytelling that fill Disney's parks. Disney fans can find other parks that deliver a top-quality themed entertainment experience, too.
The easiest substitution for a Walt Disney World vacation may be to head up the road to Universal Orlando. Universal is offering a "two days free" deal now with the purchase of a two-day ticket [here's the link], as Universal typically discounts its tickets more aggressively than Disney ever does. Universal's on-site hotels, run by Loews, are excellent and almost always priced below Disney's hotels. With The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Seuss Landing, and Jurassic Park, Universal offers richly themed lands. And Universal has four of our readers' top 10 rated attractions in the world - more than Walt Disney World has.
If your family loves Epcot, consider Busch Gardens Williamsburg instead. A former winner of our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Park, Busch Gardens Williamsburg offer lands themed to several European countries, with an impressive line-up of roller coasters, shows, and festivals. Pair a trip to Busch Gardens with visits to nearby Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown, and you can enjoy an engaging get-away for less than you would pay to spend the same amount of time at Disney. [Here are links to discounted tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and other local historic attractions.]
If you enjoy the shows at Disney, try Dollywood on your next vacation. Dolly Parton's theme park in the Smoky Mountains stages outstanding musical entertainment, along with fun rides, tasty food, and some of the most-praised customer service in the industry. Nearby Smoky Mountain National Park is America's most popular, which can make the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area a tourist traffic jam. But the region is so popular for well-justified reasons, including all those local attractions and less expense than a trip to see Mickey and Friends.
Disney fans, what are some of your other favorite, lower-cost alternatives for theme park vacations?
My sister is planning a trip to Disneyland next March and already considering the hit to the pocketbook as much as I'd love to go.
Sounds like a lot of people are breaking the first rule of vacations. Anyway...
For those that insist on still going to Florida, I'd highly recommend trimming the amount of time spent at Disney and instead check out Universal, SeaWorld, or Busch Gardens. I honestly find that if you're looking for a theme park experience and not specifically a Disney IP experience, these parks provide just as much enjoyment at a fraction of the cost. If you just can't go without that Disney magic, it's always possible to spend some time there, but the simple act of staying off site and doing two days at Disney instead of five is likely to cut your expenses significantly.
For those willing to go elsewhere, I highly recommend checking out some of the lesser advertised theme parks scattered across the country. I've been saying for years that those who call themselves theme park enthusiasts need to go to more than just Florida and California, and would nominate Dollywood, Holiday World, and Silver Dollar City as the best options for a family of mixed interests. These aren't quite as convenient to get to and can't be a vacation in themselves, but make them a focal point of a larger trip to other theme parks or non-park destinations.
Lastly, if you've got a passport, seriously consider an international trip. I did a three week trip to Spain and Germany last month, and it was less than $1,000 more than the two week Florida trip I did in August. If you are tired of IP and want some original concepts, the theme parks of Europe (or at least the ones I visited) exceed those of Orlando in many ways, and when looking at price it's no contest which is the better deal. Plus, you've got countless other things to go check out that just don't have a true equivalent in the United States.
Good article. As much as people complain about Disney's rising costs, the counter to this is overcrowding of the parks. Disney will continue to rise costs until crowds start to reduce and they find the optimal place on the supply/demand curve. Every company does exactly the same thing (yes, Universal too). By people voting with their wallets and going elsewhere, Disney will stop raising costs.
It's frustrating for us as Theme park lovers, but the upside is that by visiting alternatives it gives money to the "smaller guy" and allows them to develop their parks. This creates a more competitive market and ultimately Disney will lift their game.
We're a victim of Disney's incredibly successful marketing brand. "Everyone" wants to go to Disney, it's an aspirational product. This allows them to jack prices and underdeliver. Unfortunately these trends can be slow to correct, and hopefully Disney's response to a downturn will be to invest in what makes the parks great, rather than simply cut costs to maintain profits.