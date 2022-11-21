Disneyland Sets Lunar New Year, Food & Wine Festival Dates

The Disneyland Resort this morning announced the 2023 dates for two of its popular festivals at Disney California Adventure.

Lunar New Year will start January 20 and run through February 15, 2023. Disney is adding two new food marketplaces to the festival - Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love - which will join the returning Lucky 8 Lantern, Prosperity Bao & Buns, Red Spice Traders, and Longevity Noodle Co.

Other returning features will include Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, the Hurry Home preshow to World of Color, the Raya meet and greet in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, the Lucky Wishes Wall, family craft stations, and Lunar New Year menus at Paradise Garden Grill and Lucky Fortune Cookery.



Mulan and Mushu will return for Disney's Lunar New Year. Photo courtesy Disneyland

The next month, the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will start on March 3 and continue through April 25. Soarin' Over California will be back for the duration of the festival, which will feature 12 food and beverage marketplaces, the Alice's Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party show, and a variety of upcharge signature events in the park and at the hotels. Menus for both events and the schedule for Food & Wine signature bookings will be announced later.

