How Bob Iger Can Fix Disney's Broken Lightning Lanes

With Bob Iger back as The Walt Disney Company's CEO, many Disney Parks fans are looking to him to fix all that they see as ailing in the parks.
But Disney's board did not bring back Iger to focus on the parks, which have been earning record revenue this year. On his first day back today, Iger instead has been working on the other half of Disney - the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, where Iger showed Chairman Kareem Daniel the door and promised a reorganization.
That won't stop fans from shipping Iger and changes at the parks. In that spirit, I offer a solution from another Robert (i.e., me) for how Disney can address one of the divisive changes made under former CEO Bob Chapek's watch - the switch from free Fastpass to paid Lightning Lane.
Let's start with the name. Or rather, names. Disney has three product names now for what used to be covered by the single brand "Fastpass":
Here's my solution: Ditch Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane. In their place will be a new product, simply called "Lightning Lane."
Buying Lightning Lane will give a Disney Parks guest one-time access to each Lightning Lane queue that day. The price should vary by date and whether you are adding Lightning Lane to a One-Park or Park-Hopper ticket. (Adding Lightning Lane to a Park Hopper should cost more, since it would give you access to more Lightning Lanes.) The price of adding Lightning Lane to a One-Park ticket also could vary by the park it's being used for, if Disney felt that necessary to manage demand.
The number of Lightning Lanes sold each day should be capped at no more than the 10% of the park's attendance for the day. Here's why: Running a separate queue for Lightning Lane creates inherent operational challenges. The more people in a Lightning Lane, the longer the regular queue backs up. Blending the two queues to minimize wait times for both can be tough for inexperienced ops personnel to manage, and if the blend point stands too close to load, interrupting the smooth flow of guests onto the ride can hurt capacity, inflating waits for everyone while also raising the risk of downtime on some rides. [See Why you have to be 40 inches tall to ride Disney's Big Thunder Mountain for an explanation of "cascade stop" downtimes.]
Disney already faces operational challenges due to rising number of guests using ECVs when visiting the parks. Many modern attractions include dedicated, off-circuit load stations for guests using ECVs and wheelchairs, but on older attractions, guests who take too long to board or transfer can force ops to have to slow or stop a ride, or worse, trigger a cascade downtime when their ride vehicle cannot clear the load station in time for returning vehicles.
Only increased use of off-circuit loading for attractions can solve that problem, but until then, Disney needs to do whatever it can to minimize other guest-initiated downtimes. Minimizing the number of guests using Lightning Lane might help keep the queues flowing well.
Chapek has said that half of Disney World guests were buying Disney Genie+ on peak days, so a 10% cap would represent a sharp reduction in the number of guests using Lightning Lanes. Yes, that means Disney will need to charge a lot more to keep the distribution of Lightning Lane from becoming yet another frustrating morning lottery.
Every other park in the industry is charging far more than Disney for their line-skipping passes, and it's time to for Disney to catch up with the market. Therefore, I suggest that the price for my revamped Lightning Lane product range up to around the price of a one-day, one-park ticket (or one-day Park Hopper, if a guest is adding Lightning Lane to a Park Hopper ticket). Ultimately, Disney should price Lightning Lane to sell out consistently about an hour or two into each day - priced high enough not to sell out immediately, but low enough so that it does sell out during the day.
A premium-price Lightning Lane that serves a much smaller percentage of guests should protect Disney's per capita in-park guest spending numbers while resulting in lower standby wait times and (hopefully) fewer downtimes for all guests. Reducing the number of guests using Lightning Lane also will help the service deliver real value for the guests who end up paying for it. And using one brand name for this product should help reduce confusion and set more reasonable expectations for it among guests, which in turn should help alleviate much of the frustration that the current system is causing.
As much as I would love to return to the days before line-skipping passes, they have proven too lucrative a source of income for parks to abandon them. But minimizing the number of people using these passes is essential to preserve the quality of experience for those guests who do not buy them. Until parks start scheduling days like cruise lines, with assigned times for all experiences during the day (please, no), finding the right load balance for pricing and assigning line-skip passes will remain a leading challenge for theme park managers.
I think my Lightning Lane proposal would fix almost all of the issues with Disney's current system. What would you like to see the company do?
The wait times have always been the albatross and I agree it needs to be fixed. No sense in paying over $10,000 for a vacation when you can’t even experience what you want to, but I suspect there is a much larger problem: the ignoring or outright abandonment of 20th Century Fox. Disney needs Disney+, but they also have a treasure trove of films needing restoration and release on physical media (which is diminishing). However, there is a market for this. The theory of the vault is outdated and past its usefulness. They also need to stop listening to the very loud and vocal minority. I am talking about the Star Wars fans. My goodness, there was no need to react to the point of releasing Rise of Skywalker and then decide to announce and then cancel film after film. Get a talented director and crew and let them at it. By the way, Andor is beyond amazing. Let them take a stab at a theatrical feature. Back to Fox. They aren’t exactly known for their franchises. Alien is about it, but Searchlight released profitable films left and right.
As to the parks they will always be crowded. What they used to be known for is the single best customer service on the planet. They need to get back to that. The question does not need to be how can we track guests to make more money, the question should be how can we track guests to make their experience the best it can be for them. As it stands, I have pulled away from the parks since it is such an incredible hassle to visit. A vacation should be just that. A vacation. Not some algorithm placing me here and there.
Nope. If you think people are angry now, just wait until only Richie Rich can afford the pass and we're having to watch his rich butt swan past us in line. I don't care how much you charge, there will always be more demand than availability, at Disneyland especially, so it will instantly turn into a bloodbath. I'll wrestle a kindly old grandmother to the ground and spit in Ghandi's eye before they cut in front of my kids in line. 100% absolutely not, this isn't Six Flags, this is Disney where things are meant to be egalitarian.
How about this: go back to the old fastpass system, except now everyone has to purchase the maxpass. That worked great! And you could ride the same ride multiple times. There aren't any more people in the park than there used to be, why not just go back to the old system that worked and didn't incite class warfare??? The old system worked great, just monetize THAT.
I've long said that the Flash Pass offered by Six Flags is the best skip the line system in the industry overall, so I'd rework Lightning Lane to operate more similarly to that. Here's how it'd go...
1. Instead of being offered at all attractions, Lightning Lane would only be offered on the attractions that typically see the highest wait times, namely those that regularly post waits over 45 minutes. Specifically, I'd propose the following list...
Disneyland: Falcon, Indy, Mansion, Matterhorn, Roger Rabbit, ROTR*, Space, Splash, Thunder
DCA: Goofy's, Grizzly, Guardians, Incredicoaster, Monsters, Racers*, Soarin', TSMM, Web-Slingers
MK: Buzz, Jungle Cruise*, Mansion, Peter Pan*, Pirates, Princess Fairytale Hall, Seven Dwarfs*, Space, Splash, Thunder, Town Square Theater
Epcot: Frozen*, Soarin', Remy*, Test Track*
DHS: ASS, Falcon*, Red Carpet Dreams, Rise*, RNRC*, Runaway Railway, Slinky*, Tower*, TSMM
DAK: Adventurers Outpost, Flight of Passage*, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Na'vi River Journey*
The asterisks indicate what we'll call premium attractions. Those are the ones in exceptionally high demand (i.e. 90+ minute wait times on average), and they'd have slightly different rules.
2. Three levels of Lightning Lane are available for purchase, each with different perks. In order to purchase, guests must have entered the park of their choice. Prices would vary by day, but would not be dynamic.
-Lightning Lane Standard: Allows for access to the Lightning Lane after a wait time equal to the posted wait (i.e. if it's posted 60 minutes, the return time will be in one hour). Standard is valid for one reservation at all premium attractions and unlimited reservations on other included attractions. This would be priced starting at $50 for DAK and Epcot and $80 for the other parks. There would be no cap on this tier...everyone in the park could buy in if they wished.
-Lightning Lane Plus: Allows for access to the Lightning Lane after a wait time equal to half the posted wait (i.e. if it's posted 60 minutes, the return time will be in a half-hour). Plus is valid for unlimited reservations on all included attractions, but guests are required to wait the full posted length for re-rides on premium attractions. This would be priced starting at $70 for DAK and Epcot and $100 for the other parks. This tier would be capped at 10% of the park's capacity (i.e. if the capacity is 50,000, 5,000 guests may purchase Lightning Lane Plus each day).
-Lightning Lane Instant: Allows for immediate access to the Lighting Lane of any eligible attraction. Instant is valid for unlimited reservations on all included attractions, but guests are required to wait half the posted wait for re-rides on premium attractions and may not reserve the same attraction consecutively. This would be priced starting at $100 for DAK and Epcot and $200 for the other parks. This tier would be capped at 1% of the park's capacity (i.e. if the capacity is 50,000, 500 guests may purchase Lightning Lane Instant each day).
3. For all tiers, guests would be required to reserve a ride through the mobile app and would be given a return time. Once the return time arrives, they can go to the ride and enter the Lightning Lane, which would be merged in at a 10:1 ratio when both queues are backed up. Instead of a window, their return is valid indefinitely, but they cannot reserve another attraction until they have checked in at the ride. If a guest no longer wish to ride an attraction they're waiting for, they can opt to cancel the reservation and reserve something else. Guests cannot reserve an attraction that is currently down, but if they reserved it before the queue was closed their reservation time is still valid (though they cannot start queuing for another ride if it's still down when their time arrives unless they cancel the reservation).
4. Provided there is sufficient space, it is always possible for a guest to upgrade from a lower tier to a higher tier by paying the difference in cost. The price is not pro-rated, so a guest upgrading later in the day would still be required to pay full price. It is not possible to downgrade if a guest purchases a higher tier and finds lines are shorter than they expected.
5. Lightning Lane access is sold per park. Those with a Park Hopper ticket may purchase it for just one park or for multiple parks on the same day, but there is no discount on the price. Different tiers may be purchased for each park, and those purchasing for multiple parks may hold a reservation at each park simultaneously.
6. Those with APs would have the option to buy a year-long Lightning Lane for ~$300 for Standard and ~$500 for Plus (no year-long option for instant). This would grant them Lightning Lane at their first park of entry. If they wish to use Lightning Lane at multiple parks, they'll be required to buy it for the second park at that day's rates. In the event a passholder with Lighting Lane Plus arrives after that tier is sold out at their chosen park for the day, they will instead be granted Standard for all parks that day.
This is essentially the system currently being used at Disneyland Paris, with the added tweak that each attraction is also priced individually, so you don't have to buy the entire bundle if you're only looking to skip the line on a couple major attractions. I think this is a way more equitable and reasonable product than the current Genie+, which is an operational disaster that leaves everyone feeling ripped off and confused. Along with binning the reservation system, it's an easy fix for Iger to make and one that should come along shortly after the new year.