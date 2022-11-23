Look Here for Black Friday Attraction Ticket Deals

If you are looking for theme park admission deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday, or whatever catchy name for the day that some PR person came up with, our travel partner has several deals worth your attention.

Florida

Universal Orlando Resort - Buy 2 days and get 2 days free. Save up to $205 on select dates.

SeaWorld Orlando - Save up to $155. Deals on 2023 Fun Cards also available.

Fun Spot Kissimmee or Orlando - Save up to $9, plus save an additional $7 when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Busch Gardens Tampa - Save up to $123. Discounts on Silver Passes and Fun Cards also available.

Legoland Florida - Save up to $43 on select tickets.

Kennedy Space Center - Save up to $16.

California

Disneyland Resort - Save up to $36 on a 5-Day Park Hopper with Genie+, plus save an additional $5 when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Universal Studios Hollywood - Save over $224 on Universal Express on select dates. Single-day admission discounts also available.

Knott’s Berry Farm - Save up to $25 on select dates during the 2022 season, plus save more when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour - Save up to $11.

Go City: Los Angeles Explorer Pass - Save up to 46% off top Los Angeles attractions.

SeaWorld San Diego - Save up to $121 on the 2-Day ticket, plus save up to an additional $17 when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Sesame Place San Diego - Save up to $19, plus save up to an additional $5 when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout. 2023 Silver season passes also available.

Legoland California - Save over $17 on the Legoland + Sea Life Hopper + Second Day free when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Go City: San Diego Explorer - Save over 59% on top San Diego attractions.

California’s Great America - Save up to $20 on Winterfest tickets.

San Francisco CityPass - Save up to 45% off top San Francisco attractions, and save up to additional $5 when using promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Go City: San Francisco Explorer Pass - Save up to $15 on the Choose 5 Attraction Pass.

New York

Legoland New York - Save up to $22, plus save up to an additional $10 when you use promo code CYBER2022 during checkout.

Go City: New York City Explorer Pass - Save up to 45% on top New York City attractions.

Elsewhere

Kings Island - Save up to $16 on WinterFest tickets.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Save up to $42.

Kings Dominion - Save up to $20 off WinterFest tickets.

Carowinds - Save up to $20.

SeaWorld San Antonio - Save up to $56.

* * *

