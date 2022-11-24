Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen Friday

Shanghai Disneyland will reopen tomorrow, November 25, concluding the park's latest Covid-related closure.

Shanghai Disneyland has been closed since October 31, when a midday shut-down prompted a rush for the fates to avoid mandatory testing and quarantines for those found positive. [Shanghai Disneyland Closes Again]

The Toy Story Hotel will begin accepting guests at 3pm local time, completing the reopening off all major locations at the resort, including the park, both hotels and the Disneytown shopping and dining area. Capacities will continue to be limited, however.

With Shanghai's reopening, all Disney theme parks around the world again are operational.

