Disney Cruise Line Prepares for Its 25th Birthday

The Disney Cruise Line will mark its 25th birthday next summer with a "Silver Anniversary at Sea" celebration.

Captains Minnie and Mickey will get new uniforms for summer, featuring the event's signature color, "inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters." That color also will feature in the DCL's Shimmering Seas Collection, a new merchandise line of apparel, drinkware, and other keepsakes and accessories that guests will find for sale next summer aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships.



Image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney also is working on celebration-themed desserts and cocktails for the anniversary event, which also will offer new family activities and entertainment, including "shimmering evening experiences," according to Disney.

But perhaps the biggest news for loyal Disney Cruise Line fans is that the DCL will be adding a new top tier to its Castaway Club. In honor of the cruise line's 25 years, guests who sail with the DCL 25 times or more now will gain "Pearl" status in the club, with new benefits to be announced next year. Castaway Club's previous top tier, Platinum, is open to DCL guests after their 10th cruise.

Castaway Club members get early access to new itineraries as well as booking cruise activities, so throwing a new layer into the mix will affect everyone else when planning their Disney cruise.

Here is where the five Disney Cruise Line ships will be sailing during the Silver Anniversary at Sea:

Disney Magic : Departing from Miami May 24 to September 4 for destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

: Departing from Miami May 24 to September 4 for destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. Disney Wonder : Departing from Vancouver May 15 to September 11 for Alaskan ports of Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan.

: Departing from Vancouver May 15 to September 11 for Alaskan ports of Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Disney Dream : Sailing May 7 to September 17 on transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, northern Europe and the Greek islands.

: Sailing May 7 to September 17 on transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, northern Europe and the Greek islands. Disney Fantasy : Departing from Port Canaveral May 6 to September 2 to the eastern and western Caribbean, each with a day at Castaway Cay.

: Departing from Port Canaveral May 6 to September 2 to the eastern and western Caribbean, each with a day at Castaway Cay. Disney Wish: Departing from Port Canaveral May 1 to September 8 to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

For coverage of the Disney Wish's inaugural sailing last summer, please see All Aboard the Disney Cruise Line's New Disney Wish.

