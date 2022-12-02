Australia's Largest Wooden Coaster Opens on Gold Coast

Australia's Sea World today opened the country's largest wooden roller coaster - Leviathan, the anchor of the park's New Atlantis land.

Designed by The Gravity Group and built by Martin & Vleminckx, Leviathan stands 105 feet tall with 3,281 feet of track, running to a top speed of nearly 50 mph. Two giant Atlantean warriors guard the entrance to the attraction, which is themed to a sea creature rising from the ocean's depths.



Photos courtesy Martin & Vleminckx

To that end, Leviathan's trains feature an ornate depiction of the creature's head.

As for the ride itself, Leviathan offers another interesting element on its trains. The seats on last vehicle of each train are reversed, providing a backwards ride for visitors choosing the back seats.

You can see both the front- and rear-facing POV in our on-ride TikTok video.

* * *

