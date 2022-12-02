Walt Disney World Sets Splash Mountain Closing Date

The last day to ride Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. Disney announced the date today as it revealed another piece of concept art for the popular flume ride's transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
The new concept art depicts the first show scene after you drop into the interior of the mountain, which is now the "How Do You Do" scene after the Slippin' Falls. The new scene will feature zydeco music. As Disney describes it...
"Here you'll find Louis, [an alligator] who explains where this amazing music is coming from. Tiana made some new friends out here – a band full of adorable critters, including an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver, a turtle and others. The band members sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou."
There's no official word yet on the last date for Splash Mountain at Disneyland, as Disneyland's published refurbishment calendar only goes through January 13. But it is not expected that the original installation of Splash Mountain will remain open for much longer after the start of the new year.
Disney is retheming Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog," in the company's latest effort to obliterate all references to "Song of the South" and its connections to minstrelsy. The Princess and the Frog's New Orleans setting makes the conversion especially appropriate at Disneyland, as Splash Mountain is located next to the park's New Orleans Square land. For more on the why behind the switch, please see our previous posts, Zip-a-Dee-Buh-Bye: Disney to Retheme Splash Mountain and Can Theme Parks Get on the Right Side of History?.
Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disney has announced no plans to convert Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland to a new theme.
I hoping to see some much needed improved animatronics in the ride. Hopefully some of the facial projections we see on 7 Drawfs and Frozen Ever After.
I'm still hesitant about this reskinning. I don't know of another Disney-owned IP that would fit better here, but I'm just not sold on Princess and the Frog providing a compelling story to fit the arc of the attraction. I felt similarly about the retheming of Maelstrom to Frozen, which I feel was a masterstroke by WDI, so maybe they'll surprise me again.
Coco or Up would have been a perfect fit to retheme Splash...
Manny said..."Get some of that small world water or something", lol.
I'm pretty jazzed (pun intended) about the new theme, just for the fact that we'll get some updated animatronics, new bells & whistles, etc.
Disney's concept art always looks good, so hoping it actually wows in person.
Well, 30 years a pretty long time for a Disney attraction without some sort of remodel. It was a great long run for the original ride and be nice if Disneyland extends it a bit longer for when family is going in March. Either way, my mom and her grandkids happy they got to ride it one final time and another great attraction to remember but hopeful the new version is just as good. After all, it's always the big plunge pulling folks in and that shouldn't change.
What they should do in the other parks that have Splash Mountain is update it to Frozen! Cover the mountain in snow and make the story longer. That would be pretty neat.
As long as the imagineers can retain the splash mountain aesthetic, provide newer, more updates animatronics, and some much needed TLC to the ride then I’ll be happy
I rode Splash Mountain on a few trips thinking it was "the last time." But now that there's a definite date, well it seems kind of sudden. Only a month and a half left, although yeah we've had a heads up for over two years now. Anyway this retheme seems like it's going to be a winner by updating a classic attraction. I hope there's a fair amount of animatronics and that the lighting is on point for the indoor scenes. I also hope they change out the water. Even by theme park water standards, Splash Mountain water was always a bit on the stinky side. Get some of that "small world" water or something.