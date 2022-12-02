Walt Disney World Sets Splash Mountain Closing Date

The last day to ride Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. Disney announced the date today as it revealed another piece of concept art for the popular flume ride's transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The new concept art depicts the first show scene after you drop into the interior of the mountain, which is now the "How Do You Do" scene after the Slippin' Falls. The new scene will feature zydeco music. As Disney describes it...

"Here you'll find Louis, [an alligator] who explains where this amazing music is coming from. Tiana made some new friends out here – a band full of adorable critters, including an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver, a turtle and others. The band members sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou."



Concept art courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

There's no official word yet on the last date for Splash Mountain at Disneyland, as Disneyland's published refurbishment calendar only goes through January 13. But it is not expected that the original installation of Splash Mountain will remain open for much longer after the start of the new year.

Disney is retheming Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog," in the company's latest effort to obliterate all references to "Song of the South" and its connections to minstrelsy. The Princess and the Frog's New Orleans setting makes the conversion especially appropriate at Disneyland, as Splash Mountain is located next to the park's New Orleans Square land. For more on the why behind the switch, please see our previous posts, Zip-a-Dee-Buh-Bye: Disney to Retheme Splash Mountain and Can Theme Parks Get on the Right Side of History?.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disney has announced no plans to convert Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland to a new theme.

