Here's Your Chance to Pick the World's Best in Theme Parks

What do you think is the world's best theme park? The best attraction? The best roller coaster, restaurant, or show?

Every year in December, I ask Theme Park Insider readers to help us answer those questions. Your responses will determine our reader rankings for 2023 as well as pick the finalists for our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. If you subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, you will have already gotten the links to this year's nomination forms, but today I would like to open the surveys to all Theme Park Insider readers.

Please use the links below to tell me your picks for the best of the best in the theme park business worldwide.



Last year's Best Theme Park winner was Universal Orlando Islands of Adventure.

The forms require that you be signed into a Google account, but if you do not have one, please feel free to email your picks to me at themeparkinsider@gmail.com. All submissions, including Insider of the Year, will be kept confidential.

Based on aggregate survey results, I will post the finalists in each category on the Theme Park Insider front page, starting next week, where you can vote for the winners in those categories. On January 1, 2023, I will announce the winners of the Theme Park Insider Awards and begin updating our theme park guides with this year's new reader rankings.

You are welcome to campaign for your favorites in the comments below. And thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

* * *

