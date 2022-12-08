Interactive Minion Attraction to Open at Universal Orlando Next Summer

Despicable Me fans who have wanted to attend a real-life Villain-Con will get their chance next year at Universal Orlando. The resort this morning officially announced the new Minions attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida - Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast.

The interactive attraction will open next summer in the space near the front of the park formerly occupied by Shrek 4-D and originally housing the Alfred Hitchcock: Art of Making Movies experience. [If you're into theme park history, here's one of my stories about the old Hitchcock show: Theme park cast member stories: Picking the audience volunteers.]

The 2015 "Minions" movie introduced the Orlando Villain-Con to Despicable Me canon, where Kevin, Stuart, and Bob met Scarlet Overkill in that Despicable Me prequel. Universal Studios Florida's new attraction will place visitors on a "motion-based pathway" at Villain-Con in a competition to find the next member of The Vicious 6 - the villain supergroup from this year's "Minions: The Rise of Gru."



Universal Orlando's attraction poster for Villain-Con Minion Blast

"Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way," Universal described the attraction, in a press release.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will join Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and the Minion Café that will replace the Universal Monsters Cafe to form the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. area next summer in Universal Studios Florida.

