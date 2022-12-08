Destination D23 Returns to Walt Disney World in 2023

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club today announced that its Destination D23 event will return to the Walt Disney World Resort next year on September 8 through 10.

Destination D23 in 2023 will celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with a specific program to be named later. D23 members will be the first invited to book reservations for the event, which typically includes multiple panels and exhibits looking both back at the history of Disney and its theme parks as well as forward to what is coming next.

The Destination D23 event on the east coast alternates with the D23 Expo on the west coast, together providing annual fan conventions for Disney's most dedicated supporters and followers.

D23 members also will be getting first looks at Disney100: The Exhibition when it opens at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February.

Other D23 member events in 2023 will include a return to Walt's hometown of Marceline, Missouri and tours of the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, as well as celebrations of Disney films with milestone anniversaries next year plus exclusive experiences Disney Theatrical tours.

For a complete list of events available for booking as well as a link to join D23, please visit the Disney D23 website.

