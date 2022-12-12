50th Anniversary of Scary Farm Highlights Knott's 2023 Schedule

The original after-hours theme park Halloween event will celebrate 50 years of scares this fall, highlighting 2023's festival line-up at Knott's Berry Farm.

The 50th Knott's Scary Farm will start September 14, 2023 and run on select nights through October 31, the park announced today. Scary Farm is the only after-hours, hard-ticket event in Knott's festival line-up, which see events at the park every month of the year.

Knott's Peanuts Celebration: January 28-February 26 - Celebrating Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts characters, the returning festival will offer Peanuts-inspired food, treats, as well as character meets and special Peanuts-themed entertainment.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival: March 10-April 16 - Knott's annual food festival celebrates the hybrid berry that helped make Walter Knott's berry farm famous, even before the fried chicken and the rides. Savory and sweet creations featuring the versatile boysenberry will appear on menus at Knott's restaurants and food stands throughout the park.

Summer at Knott's: May 19-September 4 - Ghost Town Alive returns to summer days at Knott's, with live music acts performing in the evenings. The redesigned Fiesta Village is slated to open this summer, as well, featuring the revamped MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress loop coaster.

Knott's Scary Farm: Select nights September 14-October 31 - The theme park industry's original after-hours event started in 1973. This year's maze and scare zone line-up will be announced later next year.

Knott's Spooky Farm: Select days September 28-October 29, plus October 31 - Knott's family friendly trick-or-treating event runs during the daytime on Thursdays through Sundays, plus on October 31.

Knott's Merry Farm: November 17-January 7, 2024 - Knott's annual Christmas event will feature live holiday entertainment, as well as special food, drinks and treats throughout the park.

For discounted tickets to Knott's throughout the year, as well as Scary Farm tickets (when available), please visit our partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

