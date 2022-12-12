Last Chance to Recommend Your Theme Park Favorites

We are about to close nominations for our 2023 Theme Park Insider Awards and website recommendations, so please take a moment to tell us your favorite theme parks, attractions, roller coasters, restaurants and more. The more readers who participate in our nomination process, the better our recommendations for all readers will be in the new year.

Once again, here are the links to submit your nominations:

The forms require that you be signed into a Google account, but if you do not have one, please feel free to email your picks to me at themeparkinsider@gmail.com. All submissions, including Insider of the Year, will be kept confidential.

Based on aggregate survey results, I will post the finalists in each category on the Theme Park Insider front page, starting later this week, where you can vote for the winners in those categories. On January 1, 2023, I will announce the winners of the Theme Park Insider Awards and begin updating our theme park guides with this year's new reader rankings.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (0)