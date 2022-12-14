Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Nintendo Opening Date

We've got an official opening date for the long-awaited Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The first U.S. installation of Universal's video game-themed land will open on Friday, February 17, 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood announced this morning.

Like the original installation at Universal Studios Japan, Hollywood's Super Nintendo World will include the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge augmented reality dark ride, located inside Bowser’s Castle. "As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win," Universal described the ride in its press release.

Visitors to the land will be able to play with several interactive elements throughout the land, using Universal's Power-Up Band wristband, which can keep individual and team scores when paired with the official Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app.

Visitors can fuel up at Chef Toad's Toadstool Cafe, which will serve Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Question-Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake, among other menu items still to be announced.

The 1-UP Factory will be Super Nintendo World's merchandise store, which will sell the Power-Up Band, as well as character hats, plush toys, and other Super Nintendo World memorabilia. Here is a video tour of the original Super Nintendo World from Japan:

Visitors will enter Super Nintendo World through the iconic green, located next to Transformers: The Ride 3D on the Lower Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. With an official opening date being announced, now attention will turn to potential soft openings for the land.

