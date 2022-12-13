Major Shakeup as Top Leaders Depart Universal Creative

Thierry Coup, Mike Hightower and other long-time leaders at Universal Creative are leaving the company, according to news reports. The executives are taking an NBCUniversal buyout offer for team members over the age of 57 or who have been at the company for more than 10 years.

Universal long has been known for management stability in its theme park division, where Tom Williams ran the shop for decades, with Mark Woodbury charge of the creative team. At the end of last year, Williams retired and Woodbury moved up to run Universal Parks & Resorts. With Hightower replacing Woodbury, it seemed that Universal was settling in for a stable run toward the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando in 2025.

Now, Universal Creative’s iconic leaders are gone. Coup was Universal Creative’s Chief Creative Officer and Senior Vice President, having overseen The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World and other new attractions for the company. Hightower was Universal Creative’s new President, following a run overseeing the development of Universal Beijing Resort.

The Wrap also is reporting that Mike Harrington, vice president, engineering and safety at Universal Studios Florida, also has taken the buyout.

More to come.

