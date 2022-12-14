Disney World Sets Spring Opening for Toy Story Restaurant

Walt Disney World's first Toy Story-themed sit-down restaurant will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios next spring, Disney confirmed today.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open sometime in spring 2023 in Toy Story Land. In keeping with the "Andy's backyard" theme and backstory for the land, this rodeo arena is Andy's creation, with toys and "kid-drawn" illustrations decorating the table-service restaurant.



Images courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep’s sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff take center stage at the rodeo's dining room, where the food will be served family-style. The menu will include "house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides and some miniature sweet surprises along the way," according to Disney.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ joins Magic Kingdom's TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster on Disney World's calendar of new locations set to open in early 2023. Details to come include the specific opening date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, as well as opening date for potential reservations.

* * *

