What Was 2022's Best New Theme Park Attraction?

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations for our 2023 Theme Park Insider Awards. Now it's time to vote on the finalists, starting with Best New Attraction of the Year.

Two new attractions stood far above all others in the nominations this year, so these are our two finalists. And they both are coasters that hail from the state of Florida.

The first to debut was Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Here is what Bobbie Butterfield wrote about this new RMC rebuild of the former Gwazi coasters: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Has a Winner With Iron Gwazi.

Our second finalist is its park's first-ever coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World's Epcot. Here is what I had to say about Disney's indoor, backward-launchinhg spinning coaster: Ride Review: Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.

If you were among the millions of fans who rode these coasters this year, please let us know which was your favorite. Or just read our reviews (linked above), watch the videos, and pick your winner.

We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2023.

* * *

