Busch Gardens Drops Its Mach Tower

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will close its Mach Tower drop ride next month, the park announced today.

Mach Tower opened in 2011 and will close January 8, 2023. Here is Russell Meyer's opening review for the 240-foot tall drop tower from Moser.

Busch Gardens posted on its website the following statement explaining its decision to remove the attraction:

"Since opening at Busch Gardens in 2011, Mäch Tower has thrilled riders for over a decade. After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently. Now through January 8, we invite you to drop in for one more ride on this spiraling drop tower (ride availability subject to change)."

