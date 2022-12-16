Super Nintendo World Preview to Start Next Month

Universal Studios Hollywood will open its new Super Nintendo World land to park annual passholders starting January 29, 2023.

The new Mario-themed land will open officially on February 27. But the land - as well as its Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride - will be open in previews for annual passholders from January 29 through February 11. Passholders will need to register for preview times on Universal's website, starting January 5 at 1:30pm Pacific.



Super Nintendo World under construction in Universal City

It's unlikely now that Universal will have a public soft opening for the land while the passholder previews are taking place. That leaves a very short window available for public soft openings before the inevitable major press preview event in advance of the February 17 official debut.

Stay tuned for complete coverage of Super Nintendo World leading up to its grand opening.

