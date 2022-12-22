Ten Finalists Compete for the Best Theme Park Attraction Award

What is the world's best theme park attraction? Here is your opportunity to answer that question for us, with the final-round vote for that honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

We will announce the winner on January 1, 2023. Based upon our reader nominations earlier this month, here are your 10 finalists for 2022:

Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Japan

Avatar: Flight of Passage, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Japan, and Beijing

Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Pirates of Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland

Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (0)