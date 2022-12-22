Ten Finalists Compete for the Best Theme Park Attraction Award

What is the world's best theme park attraction? Here is your opportunity to answer that question for us, with the final-round vote for that honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.
We will announce the winner on January 1, 2023. Based upon our reader nominations earlier this month, here are your 10 finalists for 2022:
Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Japan
Avatar: Flight of Passage, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Japan, and Beijing
Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea
Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal's Islands of Adventure
Pirates of Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland
Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios
* * *
