Is This Finally It for London's Planned Theme Park Resort?

The CEO of The London Resort has stepped down from his position, as the troubled project now plans to submit a "significantly" changed planning application next year.

PY Gerbeau, a former vice president for EuroDisney and later chief executive of the operator of London's Millennium Dome, has served as CEO of London Resort Company Holdings since 2019. His departure marks the latest setback for the project, which withdrew its planning application earlier this year. [See our post from then for the details: Planned London Theme Park Resort Hits Another Snag.]

As we wrote then, "Originally announced a decade ago as London Paramount Resort, the development has had a history wilder than most thrill rides, losing then gaining then losing IP partners, while also navigating the 'and then something went terribly wrong' bureaucracy of planning approval in the UK."

Designed to occupy the Swanscombe peninsula east of London on the Thames River, The London Resort now faces competition from an alternate plan for the peninsula, which would see this officially-designated "Site of Special Scientific Interest" transformed into a wildlife and nature preserve.

When the resort withdrew its application in March, Gerbeau said that the resort would file a new application by the end of this year. The resort has missed that deadline, but the chairman of London Resort Company Holdings has told local media that the project will undergo "further financial restructuring."

Steve Norris, who was the UK's Transport Minister under former Prime Minister John Major, also said "we will be changing the proposals significantly, but remain wholly committed to delivering in Swanscombe."

For a look at what the London Resort most recently had proposed, please see our post, Flying Coaster to Lead The London Resort's Dinosaur Land.

