Last Chance to Help Pick Theme Park Insider's Award Winners

We've got just a few days left for you to vote in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards, if you have not done so already.

Votes remain open in the Best Roller Coaster, Best Attraction, and Best Theme Park contests, with one vote closing each day through Thursday. Nominees include locations from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Disneyland, Tokyo Disney, and more.

Just use the polls before to vote, if we've not yet recorded a vote from you.

We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards here on the website and across our video channels on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Thank you to everyone who has submitted nominations and votes in this year's contests. Best wishes for the new year!

