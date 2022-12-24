Merry Christmas from Theme Park Insider

Merry Christmas to you and yours from Theme Park Insider's home here in sunny Southern California.

Hey, I did my time living in Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, and Denver, by the way, so if you're dealing with an especially chilly Christmas this year, I've been there and understand. That said, whatever your weather, I thank you for stopping by Theme Park Insider this holiday weekend and offer you these holiday show videos from Southern California's theme parks for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day entertainment.

Let's start with this year's Grinchmas Wholiday Tree Lighting at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Here's The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.

Enjoy the full show from Home for the Holidays at Knott's Merry Farm.

And the classic A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland.

Wrapping up - as one does at a theme park - with a fireworks show! Here is Disneyland's Believe... In Holiday Magic.

Thank you, again, for sharing your days with me here at Theme Park Insider. Best wishes, merry Christmas, and happy holidays.

