Accident Claims Four at Australian Theme Park

Four people were killed today in a collision of two helicopters at Australia's Sea World theme park.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Queensland Police Service are investigating the collision, which killed four and critically injured three on one helicopter. The other helicopter involved made an immediate emergency landing. Five of six passengers on that helicopter suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Sea World Helicopters offers aerial tours of Gold Coast as well as charter flights. The mid-air collision occurred over Main Beach, just south of the park. Sea World posted the following statement to its social media today:

Village Roadshow Theme Parks (VRTP) offers its deepest condolences to all those impacted by today's helicopter tragedy in the Southport Broadwater. While Sea World Helicopters is an independent professional operator, VRTP is working with emergency services and the authorities to provide every possible assistance. We are providing support to our team members who have been emotionally affected by the tragedy. As it is now a police investigation, we cannot provide any further information at this stage.

Sea World recently opened its new Leviathan roller coaster [Australia's Largest Wooden Coaster Opens on Gold Coast]. Owned and operated by Village Roadshow Theme Parks, Australia's Sea World is not affiliated with the U.S. theme park chain, which is expanding to the Middle East later this year.

* * *

