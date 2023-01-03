RunDisney Announces Dates for Disneyland Return

Disney has announced the return dates for runDisney events at the Disneyland Resort, as well as the next round of event and registration dates for Walt Disney World.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will happen on January 11-14, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort, including 5K, 10K, and half marathon races. These will be the first runDisney events held at the Disneyland Resort in California since 2017. General registration for the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will open on February 14 at runDisney.com.

In addition, runDisney announced registration and event dates for the next four events at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

March 21: Registration opens for the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend on November 2-5, 2023

April 11: Registration opens for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Presented by State Farm on January 3-7, 2024

June 20: Registration opens for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Presented by CORKCICLE on February 22-25, 2024

August 22: Registration opens for the 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend on April 18-21, 2024

Registration for each event's accompanying virtual races will open three days after its general registration date. In addition, on April 25, registration will open for the 2023 runDisney Virtual Series, which will happen June through August this summer.

With the return of runDisney to Disneyland, Disney is bringing back its runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge in 2024, allowing runners who participate in select races on both coasts to earn special medals. More details, including medal designs, will come from Disney at a later date.

