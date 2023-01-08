What's the Best Type of Place to Eat in a Theme Park?

When it's time to eat, where do you look first when you're visiting a theme park?

Obviously, this specific answer will depend upon the park. If you're in Walt Disney World's Epcot, you might have a very different preference for where to eat than when you're in between coasters at Six Flags. But I would like to hear what type of place you tend to look for first, no matter where you are.

My hope is that our answers will provide park leaders with some fresh insight - what do devoted fans want to see when they're hungry? Should parks be opening more table service places? Or should they expand their food festivals? Maybe we want more bars, or more restaurants that accept mobile ordering. Or maybe we would just be happy with more food carts.

To kick this off, I always look to see if a park has a well-reviewed sit-down, table-service restaurant when I am visiting someplace new. As I get older, my standard for what I want to eat is getting higher and higher, and I find that table-service places are more likely to offer fresh vegetables and proteins than quick service places are.

There is one big exception to that, though - food festivals. If I see a special event in a park - whether it be at Disney or Universal or SeaWorld or someplace else - I will give those food stands a first look. Maybe I will find something just as good as from a sit-down place but in a reasonable portion at a cheaper price. It doesn't always happen, but it has often enough for me to give those marketplace stands a first look.

What about you? What's your first go-to when you get hungry?

Replies (5)