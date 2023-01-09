Walt Disney World Offers Florida Resident Ticket Deal

Walt Disney World today introduced a new Florida resident discount ticket deal. Starting tomorrow, Florida residents can buy a two-day weekday ticket to the Disney World theme parks for as little as $175 plus tax.

A three-day resident ticket will sell for $195 plus tax, with a four-day ticket going for $215 plus tax. Park Hopper and water park add-ons will be available on these tickets for an extra charge.

The tickets are valid for Mondays through Fridays only through April 27, with the following dates blocked out: March 13-17, April 3-7, and April 10-14. Tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days, but advance park reservations are required to use the tickets. Here is the link to buy, starting tomorrow.

In addition, Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents from 10-20% off hotel stays on most nights through April 30. Details are available on Disney's website.

Disney World last week offered a $750 dining card deal for Walt Disney World hotel reservations - a package that is available to all Disney World visitors, not just Florida residents.

Across the country at the Disneyland Resort, Disney is offering a three-day ticket deal to Southern California residents. Those tickets are available starting at $204 plus service charge for one park per day tickets, or $260 for a Park Hopper. A Disney Genie+ upgrade for all three days is available for an extra $71. You can get those tickets now from our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

For attraction rankings for the Disney theme parks, please visit our park listings pages:

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)