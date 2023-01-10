Disneyland Cuts Ticket Prices on Some Dates

The Disneyland Resort will increase the number of days that it charges the lowest price for its one-day theme park tickets, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro said today. That was just one of several operational changes D'Amaro announced for the parks today.

Under Disneyland's variable pricing structure, the lowest price for a one-day ticket to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure is $104. There are seven pricing tiers for Disneyland Resort theme park tickets, so the $104 price has not been available on all that many dates - typically a few school days in the winter and spring. But D'Amaro said that Disneyland will reassign dates for the pricing tiers so that nearly two months of dates will offer the $104 tickets.

As a result, Disneyland will be offering more "value"-priced days at the lowest tier than maximum-price days, a Disneyland representative said.

The tickets will be available via Disneyland's website. For multi-day tickets, you can get the best prices I have found via our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page, which also is offering Disneyland's current deal on three-day tickets for Southern California residents.

Park Hopping Starts Earlier

In another operational change, D'Amaro announced that Disneyland Resort guests with Park Hopper tickets will be able to switch parks at 11am, starting February 4. Right now, the Park Hopper start time is 1pm at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Disney implemented the restriction on Park Hopping when the parks reopened after the pandemic lockdowns with reservation requirements. Since the number of available reservations is restricted by park, the system would not work effectively to limit park attendance if guests could park hop immediately after entering a park in the morning. (That's the idea, at least.)

While Disneyland is maintaining its advance reservation requirements, the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is waiving reservation requirements for its annual passholders after 2pm, with the exception of the Magic Kingdom on weekends, D'Amaro said today. Please see our post Disney World to Drop Reservation Requirement for Some Visitors for details on that change.

Free Ride Photos

As part of the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort, D'Amaro also announced that all Disneyland and Disney California theme park guests will be able to download free digital Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, starting February 4.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, the free ride photos are being offered as part of the Disney Genie+ package, but buying that upgrade will not be a requirement at Disneyland, where the ride photos will be available to all, likely via the Disneyland app.

Finally, D'Amaro said that the Disneyland Resort will be "making Magic Key passes available for sale more times during the year as inventory becomes available." Magic Key annual passes have been unavailable for purchase since a brief opening in November: Disneyland Halts Magic Key Pass Sales, Again.

If you would like to hear more from Josh on why Disney is making these changes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, please read my Exclusive Interview With Josh D'Amaro on Today's Disney Changes.

For more information about the Disneyland Resort theme parks, including our readers' attraction rankings and links to discounted tickets, please visit our listing pages:

