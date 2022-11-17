Disneyland Halts Some Magic Key Pass Sales, Again

That didn't take long. Just one day after reopening new Magic Key annual pass sales, Disneyland has stopped sales of the Believe Key pass. (Update: Looks like the Imagine Key sales are stopped now, too.)

"While we know this will be disappointing news to Disneyland fans, it's important that we help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide," a Disneyland official said. "Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types at this time."

For now, new sales of the $1,599 Inspire Key continue. The other three Disneyland annual pass levels - Believe, Enchant, and the SoCal-only Imagine - remain available only for renewals.

Magic Key passes may be bought via the Disneyland website. For more information on the current state of Disneyland's new annual pass program, please see our previous stories:

