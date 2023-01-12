Disneyland's French Market to Become Tiana's Palace

Disneyland's French Market restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will close next month as Disney plans to transform the New Orleans Square restaurant into Tiana's Palace.

"Inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures, the quick-service restaurant’s menu will offer authentic New Orleans flavors – expanding on current favorites in the location and exploring seasonal flavors," Disneyland said in its press release.



Concept art courtesy Disney

The change continues Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" makeover of New Orleans Square, which will be highlighted by the transformation of Critter Country's Splash Mountain flume ride into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening in 2024.

Tiana's Palace, along with the Mint Julep Bar, will open later this year, at a date to be announced.

Replies (4)