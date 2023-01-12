Disneyland's French Market to Become Tiana's Palace

Disneyland's French Market restaurant and Mint Julep Bar will close next month as Disney plans to transform the New Orleans Square restaurant into Tiana's Palace.
"Inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures, the quick-service restaurant’s menu will offer authentic New Orleans flavors – expanding on current favorites in the location and exploring seasonal flavors," Disneyland said in its press release.
The change continues Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" makeover of New Orleans Square, which will be highlighted by the transformation of Critter Country's Splash Mountain flume ride into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening in 2024.
Tiana's Palace, along with the Mint Julep Bar, will open later this year, at a date to be announced.
Yeah this was something expected and hopefully a positive change. The French Market is one of my favorite places to dine at Disneyland so I care about this update.
I also wonder if Splash Mountain, well Tiana's Bayou Adventure, will remain part of Critter Country or New Orleans Square. Perhaps fully removing Critter Country and include Winnie the Pooh as part of an expanded New Orleans Square. You would have a French Quarter part of NOS and then a Bayou part in the former Critter Country. Just a thought.
So a character from one of Disney's less popular movies is now being given a ride, a store, AND a restaurant? Why not just change the name to Tiana Country and convert Pooh into a ride through her closet, too? Maybe Thunder Mountain can be Tiana Mountain.
No worries it will take at least 5 years to get this done at Disney
A re-imagining and revitalization of New Orleans Square was inevitable with the reskinning of Splash Mountain to TBA. I do wonder if there will be more incremental changes announced as the conversion of the area progresses. I always thought there was a bit of overkill of the New Orleans cuisine with the three restaurants (French Market, Café Orleans, and Blue Bayou) along with the walk-up window who's menus overlap and are duplicative (not to mention the distinct Cajun/Creole influence at Club 33 too). While I don't think Blue Bayou is going anywhere, I could see a distinct retheme and revised menu to more differentiate it from what Café Orleans and Tiana's Palace offer. I could also see a big renovation in Café Orleans, but the location is really tricky - frankly converting Café Orleans to Tiana's Palace makes more sense than retheming French Market, but this announcement leads me to believe that more dramatic charges are in store for the area between now and when TBA debuts.