Runway Railway to Open With Virtual Queue at Disneyland

Disneyland’s new dark ride will use a virtual queue when it opens next week. And there will be no standby option.

Guests will want to ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway when it opens January 27 will need to enter its virtual queue, which will open at 7am and again at 1pm in the Disneyland app. Guests can form their parties in the Disneyland app starting at 6am.

Only guests with Disneyland tickets and park reservations for the day will be allowed to enter the 7am queue. The second-chance 1pm queue will be open to anyone who did not get a time in the 7am distribution, plus guests with a Disney California Adventure reservation for the day and a Park Hopper ticket.

If you strike out with the virtual queue, there will be no standby physical queue for the ride, at least on its opening day. But there will be paid Individual Lightning Lane reservations available, with prices to vary daily.

There’s no end date at this point for the virtual queue, nor any word on when Disneyland might allow standby waiting for the new ride. The Mickey’s Toontown land surrounding Runaway Railway will not open until March 8, so there’s extra pressure to avoid a spillover crowd from the new ride’s interior queue.

For our sneak peek preview of that new queue, please see our post, Disneyland Looks to 'Toon' Up Its Runaway Railway

Replies (2)