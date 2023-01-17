Disneyland Resumes Magic Key Annual Pass Sales, Again

As promised last week, Disneyland has resumed sales of its Magic Key annual passes.

Disneyland is using an online queue for Magic Key sales, which is open from no earlier than 9am Pacific Time through 10pm Pacific each night. Even though the queue closes at 10pm, Disneyland says that people in the queue at that time will hold their place in the queue, so long as they remain connected with their browser window open. (Check your computer settings so that it does not go to sleep and disconnect either, if you find yourself in that situation.)

Right now, Disneyland is selling the top-priced, $1,599 Believe Key, the $1,099 Believe Key, and the $449 Southern California Resident Imagine Key. The $699 Enchant Key is available for renewals only.

You can access the Magic Key queue via disneyland.disney.go.com/passes. The link to renew an existing Magic Key pass is disneyland.disney.go.com/passes/renew.

The Disneyland online queue has been warning would-be buyers of a wait more than an hour today, so Disneyland is restricting the number of people who can try to buy Magic Key passes at once. New passes are available for sale online only, so heading to a Disneyland Resort ticket booth is not a workaround to the online queue.

Disneyland introduced the Magic Key program in August 2021 after closing is old annual pass program during the pandemic lockdown. The resort has paused and resumed sales of Magic Key passes since then, and warns that sales can be suspended at any time.

