Epcot Switches to Disney Character Names in Its Parking Lot

Epcot's transformation continues as Walt Disney World has renamed the sections of the theme park's parking lot to Disney characters.
Gone are the old parking section names Journey, Discover, Amaze, Create, Explore, Imagine, and Wonder. Those sections, respectively, now are called Hei Hei, Crush, Moana, and Dory on the "Earth" side, and Rocket, Wall-E, and Gamora on the "Space" side.
Frankly, given that the whole point of naming sections of a parking lot is to help people remember where their car is, using Disney character names rather than generic buzzwords probably will help more Disney guests actually do that. The visual/verbal use of character images along with their names on the signage also should help promote recognition among Disney's many non-English-speaking guests.
In addition to today's changes, Walt Disney World will be introducing a new marquee for Epcot's toll plaza later this month.
Universal builds a new park
Disney renames parking lot.
Sounds about right.
This will definitely help.
And great reference, Russell. Fortunately, Disney is using more than just 2 characters.
I see the construction of Magic Kingdom 3 is progressing.
Dammit, Russell beat me to my joke!
Probably 2 years in the making - record time. What’s next an empty star wars hotel ??
^ haha !!!
Guess that just leaves Animal Kingdom as the lone holdout for using character-named parking lots.
Real talk though, Robert hit the nail on the head regarding the buzzwords. Parking in Epcot was always a PITA when you have interchangeable words like Wonder & Amaze, Create & Imagine, and Explore & Discover. By far, the biggest offender in Florida is SeaWorld, which uses similar buzzwords, but the entire layout is just one big surface lot with indistinguishable boundaries. Makes it darn near impossible to find your car in a timely manner unless you wrote the location down.
^ SeaWorld is the first one that popped into my head, too. I absolutely got lost looking for my rental car when I was there last March.
I just want to park my car in the Itchy Lot.