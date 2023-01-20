Epcot Switches to Disney Character Names in Its Parking Lot

Epcot's transformation continues as Walt Disney World has renamed the sections of the theme park's parking lot to Disney characters.

Gone are the old parking section names Journey, Discover, Amaze, Create, Explore, Imagine, and Wonder. Those sections, respectively, now are called Hei Hei, Crush, Moana, and Dory on the "Earth" side, and Rocket, Wall-E, and Gamora on the "Space" side.



Photo courtesy Disney

Frankly, given that the whole point of naming sections of a parking lot is to help people remember where their car is, using Disney character names rather than generic buzzwords probably will help more Disney guests actually do that. The visual/verbal use of character images along with their names on the signage also should help promote recognition among Disney's many non-English-speaking guests.

In addition to today's changes, Walt Disney World will be introducing a new marquee for Epcot's toll plaza later this month.

For our latest reader rankings of the park's attractions, please visit our newly-updated-for-2023 Epcot page. And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (9)