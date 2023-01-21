New Play Area, Character Dining Coming to Sesame Place

San Diego's Sesame Place is making some changes for the park's second year.

The Chula Vista park will be upgrading its splash area and adding a character dining location in 2023. The new Count's Splash Castle will double the size of the park's previous sprayground, offering 111 play elements across multiple play levels, including three water slides and two giant tipping buckets that will dump a combined 1,300 gallons of water on guests below.

The new Sunny Day Café will be the home for Dine with Elmo & Friends and other special events and activities throughout the year. The 5,000-square-foot, air-conditioned building will accommodate up to 160 diners, who will be able to meet, dance with, and take photos with Sesame Street characters during their meal.

Sesame Place also will be adding a Big Bird's Beach Bites grab-and-go food service location near Big Bird's Beach in 2023. The park also is planning to add several themed festivals during the year, including the new Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, and Summer Fun Fest.

Sesame Place San Diego opened last March, replacing the former Aquatica water park, which SeaWorld acquired from Cedar Fair in 2012. The water park opened in 1997 as White Water Canyon before closing and reopening as Knott's Soak City in 2000.

SeaWorld added multiple dry rides and a full-sized Sesame Street neighborhood to the 17-acre park when it debuted as Sesame Place last year. See our Visitor's Guide to the New Sesame Place San Diego for photos and video from the park.

For discounts on Sesame Place tickets, combo tickets with SeaWorld San Diego, and Silver Season Passes, please visit our travel partner's Sesame Place San Diego tickets page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)