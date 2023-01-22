Disney Kicks Off Its 100th Anniversary Celebration This Week

It's Disney100 week!

On Friday, The Walt Disney Company will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort. Disneyland is opening a new dark ride and debuting two new nighttime spectaculars, and we will have coverage of the openings and celebrations for you all week.

If you're a bit lost with all the recent Disney celebrations, however, this one is the for the anniversary of the start of what is now The Walt Disney Company, rather than the opening of any Disney theme park. Walt and his brother Roy founded Disney Brothers Studio in Los Angeles on October 16, 1923, after Walt's Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City, with collaborator Ub Iwerks, went bankrupt. The Disney Brothers Studio became Walt Disney Studio in 1926, when the company moved to its new headquarters on Hyperion Avenue in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. (There's a Gelson's supermarket on that site today.)

Disney's first productions were the Alice Comedies series, followed by several Oswald the Lucky Rabbit shorts for Universal Pictures. When Walt discovered that Universal owned the rights to Oswald, he and Ub Iwerks in 1928 created a replacement - Mickey Mouse.

The following year, the company changed its name again, to Walt Disney Productions, which would remain the company's legal name until 1986, when it became The Walt Disney Company. But for decades, pretty much everyone has called the company by one name - Disney.

If you are keeping track, in 2001, Walt Disney World celebrated the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney's birth with the 100 Years of Magic celebration (which lasted until 2003). And we probably should just go ahead and set our calendars for the 100th birthday of Mickey Mouse in 2028, as Disney continues its string of centenary celebrations.

Right now, Walt Disney World is wrapping up its 50th anniversary celebration, which continues through March 31. That's part of the reason why Disneyland gets the lead role for the kick-off the company's 100th. (Even Disney is reticent to celebrate two anniversaries at once.) But expect to see references to Disney100 and the 100 Years of Wonder at Disney Parks around the world in the year ahead.

