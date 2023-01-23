Five Wishes for Disney Parks to Make Come True

Every dedicated Disney fans has their wish list for what they would like to see change or come to Walt Disney World or Disneyland. As the company prepares to kick off its 100th anniversary celebration with a big media event in Anaheim this week, here is my dream list of announcements I wish we would hear.
Before I reveal my list, I want to warn that it doesn't include anything about theme park pricing, reservations, or maintenance. Those are decisions that Disney will make through a hard look at its numbers, including guest forecasts based on past behavior. Instead, I am going to offer some creative-based ideas - ones that might be easier to sell Disney Parks management.
Let's go with one for each of the U.S. theme parks. I know that this is Disneyland's week, but let's start across the country at Walt Disney World.
This one might have the best chance of all my wishes of actually coming true. So wish it into existence with me, please - Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith becomes Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
There is a perfect tie-in (that I cannot reveal) with the upcoming Muppets show on Disney+ that would make this transition seamless. The Muppets deserve an E-ticket attraction at Disney, and with the right production design and storytelling, this could be it.
My wish is that Disney revive its pre-pandemic announced plans to write a new script for Spaceship Earth. I detailed my reasons for supporting this change back in 2019 in Yes, It's Time for Disney to Rewrite its Spaceship Earth. It's understandable why Disney would not want to take down this people-eater while so much of the rest of the park was under construction. But with the transformation of Epcot nearing its completion, a rewrite of Spaceship Earth would provide a wonderful final step.
My first two wishes are relative lay-ups. So now let's take on one more controversial. Let's fix Liberty Square by closing The Hall of Presidents and replacing it with a new mixed media show, The Hall of Freedom.
In this production, we would start with imagery from Hall of Presidents depicting America's founding. Then a narrator would note that our Declaration of Independence did not provide freedom for all. Over the next 15 minutes, through Audio Animatronics and media, the show would honor Americans would fought for freedom within the nation over the past 240+ years, including the end of slavery, the fight for women's suffrage and equal rights, the civil rights movement and the LBGTQ+ rights movement.
The show would depict setbacks as well as triumphs, detailing moments in history not fully explored in Epcot's American Adventure.
Following the demise of multiple versions of Rivers of Light, let's quit trying to invent a new nighttime spectacular and instead just bring World of Color to Walt Disney World.
If Disney executives want to honor the park's theme, just edit together a mashup of all the animal and nature-related sequences from the many versions of this show that have run in California. That way, they can say that they have an "original new nighttime spectacular" in Orlando without having to actually make one.
Turning to DCA, let's reopen the Hyperion Theater. Restage the Frozen show, revive Aladdin, or write a new Encanto musical. I don't care what plays here (so long as it's good) - California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort need this people-eater back open at full capacity to help allow more guests the opportunity to visit the parks.
Disneyland is getting the new stuff this spring, with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railroad opening and the new Wondrous Journeys and World of Color - One nighttime spectaculars debuting. Next month, the Magic Happens parade returns, and in March the new Mickey's Toontown reopens. Later this year, we'll get the new Treehouse in Adventureland and the Tiana's Palace restaurant in New Orleans Square, too.
In addition, I have some insider info on what Disneyland's next addition beyond those might be, and it is so amazing that I can't possibly wish for anything I could image would be better. So I will stop at five for my Disney Parks wishlist.
Now, what's on yours?
My dream list:
1. Add another country to World Showcase. Australia, something from South America or Middle East, doesn't matter, just need something fresh there.
2. Bring back original Imagination with Dreamfinder. Yes, an old request but still wanted.
3. Do NOT try to update Muppets 3-D, it's still perfect as is.
4. Revive Wonders of Life, update it with new medical information, new take on Body Wars and make it fun again rather than the pavilion used for random stuff.
5. Remake Rafiki's train ride into Zootopia attraction.
I know, a lot but that can be fun.
Good realistic stuff right there Robert but wait a minute! That Disneyland teaser is too much!
Alright alright I guess I'll wait whenever you feel, more like can, share with us.
All good suggestions, except I’m not sold on your HoP presidents idea. Unfortunately, it’s current version and any further changes will inevitably and sadly be divisive since many Americans have forgotten that it’s okay to consider other perspectives. I just don’t see it going well no matter how they approach it, which is why I was a little hopeful when that small Muppet preshow used to take place outside. If they did it in a light way, it could work.
And yes- Electric Mayhem is PERFECT and it doesn’t age like Aerosmith. The Muppets deserve this. Disney can’t seem to get The Muppets right lately, so this WOULD BE
HOW YOU DO IT!
The other wishlist items are great too. We all see so many things that need to change; the question is whether or not they’re willing to listen.
That said, I’m firmly against a 5th park like so many want. Their current parks in WDW need a lot of attention. I am hopeful that they take that approach in their response to Epic Universe in the future.
Oooohhh, Robert. A dagger through my heart!
Hall of Presidents is my absolute favourite theme park attraction, anywhere, as it is so unique. And, shouldn't everybody have an opportunity of hearing the Gettysburg Address? The most eloquent and sagatuous speech of all-time? Yes, we live in a more liberal society but let's not ram it down everybody's throats at every opportunity in every attraction. PotC has already been doctored and so will Splash Mountain. Your retheming could be better served integrated into the American Adventure, which is one big jingoistic hoo-ha but leave Hall of Presidents alone.
We go to a theme park to be entertained not politicized.
I love Hall of Presidents. I hope that never changes. Spaceship Earth does need an update, but there's no guarantee Disney makes it better and not worse. And if they want to get more Muppets into Disney, I have six words for you: Pigs in Space Galactic Starcruiser overlay. OK, that one would probably only appeal to me.
No, I will not make the Hall of Presidents another victims of the "joyless" Donald Trump. This will NOT be something else he has ruined. We made it through Nixon, Clinton, and W. I refuse to give that orange charlatan any more wins.
I will agree that Rivers of Light should just be World of Color. The End. It was already a quarter of the way there. Just do it Disney and call it a day!
My wish? That they would bring back the old Journey Into Imagination. Based on the changes in the park, I think it would be a nice addition for families. I wouldn't mind seeing it as a successor to Mystic Manor. Instead of that monkey, Figment!
I'm sorry Robert, but I don't think people want to go to a theme park for political rhetoric, and no matter how objectively we think Imagineers could frame an attraction about freedom and equality, it would inevitably devolve and feed into the divisiveness that continues to splinter our country. HoP has enough politics with its necessary quadrennial addition that I don't think guests could handle the type of attraction you are suggesting - If Disney were to open a history museum, sure, but in the MK and the 20+ million annual guests looking to have fun? Nope.
My wishes are more big picture ideas that are unlikely to be executed over a short period of time, but are all massive blind spots for each of the parks...
1. EPCOT - Disney somewhat addressed a blind spot of this park by installing Ratatouille in France, giving the World Showcase a third ride, but there's still that massive expansion pad between Germany and China that sits as a HUGE opportunity for better balancing the park from front to back. Building a new country (Brazil/Argentina, Russia, India, etc...) has been on and off again for the past 2 decades, yet that space STILL sits there virtually unused. Considering how many guests visit Orlando from South America, it's criminal that Disney does not have a single World Showcase pavilion from that continent. Combining the culture, architecture, and history from those countries would inject vibrancy to that corner of the park, and the possibilities for a ride are endless - including modifying the long-rumored Mt. Fuji coaster concept wrapped in a South American theme. If Disney wanted to continue to inject IP into the World Showcase, Encanto would surely be a brand that could be a worthy representative for the continent.
DHS - This park has so many problems yet has the best attraction lineup in all of WDW. For my money, the Indy Stunt Spectacular has overstayed its welcome, and with Lucasfilm being an in-house IP for Disney, they no loner have to negotiate use of those characters for future attractions. Indy deserves a land, but the question is whether it should be in DHS or DAK. For the interest of cost, I would much rather see Indy go into DAK and Dinosaur converted in a Temple of the Forbidden Eye pseudo-clone and the surrounding area rethemed around everyone's favorite archaeologist. So, if you're going to get rid of the massive stunt show, what goes in that spot? Since DHS has deemphasized the "behind the scenes" aspect that was present in virtually every attraction in the park, the idea of a stunt show giving guests a "how-to" just doesn't work with the park's theme anymore. However, some type of show is still needed to gobble crowds in a park that is short on space. I propose a Star Wars show that recreates the Battle of Geonosis or other major Star Wars scene. It would allow Disney to fix one of the biggest complaints about Galaxy's Edge by putting guests into an actual location we've seen before (though nebulous enough to allow for some creativity), and that could even allow Padawan's from the adjacent Jedi Training Academy to participate in the action.
DAK - As noted above, Dinoland USA is gone, and Dinosaur is an attraction in need of an overhaul (though I still really enjoy it in its current state). Indy is the perfect natural transition here given the ride system and tie-ins to many of the themes of DAK. I'm not sure what else they could add to fill in the rest of the land (maybe a clone of DSP's coaster), but having even a skimped down version of Temple of the Forbidden Eye on the East Coast would be pretty exciting.
MK - This is by far the hardest park to fix with one stroke. There's just not a lot of space to do anything inside the current confines of the park save for Stitch Encounter, which I would love to see go back to Alien Encounter, but Mission to Mars is a more likely solution (though it wouldn't solve the inherent capacity issues of this tight space). There are too many beloved attraction to just cut one and hope to craft something better in its place, save for ONE. It's a Small World. Disney's original is still in Disneyland, so scrapping Orlando's version would not erase history. The attraction sits on one of the biggest pads in Fantasyland and is adjacent to an area that has great theming, but no ride (Tangled). I would happily swap Small World for Rapunzel, even if it was just a reskinning of the existing boat ride.
Disneyland - Star Tours is just so out of place now with Galaxy's Edge in the back corner of the park. With an entire land dedicated to Star Wars, Star Tours just doesn't have the same appeal. If costs are an issue, retheming the simulators and importing the Ironman attraction from Hong Kong would be more than appropriate in this spot.
DCA - This park has been getting a lot of stuff right the past few years despite the non-descript industrial park look of Avengers CAMPUS. However, Disney needs to come through with the promised Wakanda attraction. That, along with Robert's suggestion of brining the Hyperion back to life, would fill out the park's lineup quite nicely.
Hilarious: when it's a show honoring almost exclusively white men, it's just fine, status quo baby! But if the show were to include other important Americans of color or, god forbid, women, then suddenly it's "political" and "divisive." In all seriousness, if you think including women and people of color is a "political" and "divisive" move, well . . .
Russell, you write "it would inevitably devolve and feed into the divisiveness that continues to splinter our country." I think you mean to say it would inevitably upset all the fragile white people who are melting down about the loss of white hegemony. I mean, there's only one group that's upset with Disney becoming more inclusive, and that's sad whites who can't imagine a place that isn't almost all theirs. Sad disgusting racist idiots, I hope they all get so angry they have aneurysms.
Which is exactly why Robert's idea is fantastic. This isn't a white country, and Disney isn't a white park. It should include Americans of all types, and if that makes the MAGA nation pee its pants again, good. These pathetic racists have been dragging this country down long enough, so I applaud everything that winds them up, fools.
As for my wish for Disney, I don't need anything new. I only want (1) Maxpass, or another similarly egalitarian and effective line management system, to be implemented (charge us all $20 a ticket more if they must, but make the parks inviting and fun again), and (2) cashiers at the restaurants again, so we can readily EAT. Seriously, don't need a new ride at all, just want my fun Disneyland back again.
Oh Robert, that Disneyland teaser! It seems to be the one park they consistently get right, I'm so excited to learn more.
I think Hall of Presidents should probably just be scrapped entirely. Any revisions will ignite massive controversy, and let's be honest with ourselves here: the current show is boring, reductive, and offers nothing that 30 minutes at the local library can't give you with far better detail and accuracy. Kill it with fire and put in something worth everyone's time.
The real issue is that Magic Kingdom just lost its best attraction. I am whatever on the Coco and Encanto blue sky stuff they pitched at D23, but the Villains Kingdom at the back of the park is both a great idea and would be immensely popular. My hope is they continue to develop that concept.
Some good takes in this article, but I think what Liberty Square is missing is IP! Replace Hall of Presidents with "Hamilton: The American Experience," a greatest hits performance of the Hamilton musical. It kills two birds with one stone in telling the story of America's founding, while simultaneously recontextualizing it to the struggles of today.
"...and it is so amazing that I can't possibly wish for anything I could image would be better."
A new attraction coming from the soon-to-be-released film "Wish" telling the origin story of the wishing star & celebrating Disney's 100 years?
So parsing through your Muppets clue I’m led to believe that there is possibly a Muppets-themed Tower of Terror special upcoming? That might be a stretch, but hey, it would tie these two together nicely…
Also, I’m for a revamp of the HoP attraction too. I enjoy it, but it is outdated in its tone and framing. At the very least, reprogram the AA’s to engage in a proper battle royale donnybrook so as to better capture the contemporary spirit of belligerence and tribalism so prevalent in todays political arena.