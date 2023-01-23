Five Wishes for Disney Parks to Make Come True

Every dedicated Disney fans has their wish list for what they would like to see change or come to Walt Disney World or Disneyland. As the company prepares to kick off its 100th anniversary celebration with a big media event in Anaheim this week, here is my dream list of announcements I wish we would hear.

Before I reveal my list, I want to warn that it doesn't include anything about theme park pricing, reservations, or maintenance. Those are decisions that Disney will make through a hard look at its numbers, including guest forecasts based on past behavior. Instead, I am going to offer some creative-based ideas - ones that might be easier to sell Disney Parks management.

Let's go with one for each of the U.S. theme parks. I know that this is Disneyland's week, but let's start across the country at Walt Disney World.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

This one might have the best chance of all my wishes of actually coming true. So wish it into existence with me, please - Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith becomes Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

There is a perfect tie-in (that I cannot reveal) with the upcoming Muppets show on Disney+ that would make this transition seamless. The Muppets deserve an E-ticket attraction at Disney, and with the right production design and storytelling, this could be it.

Epcot

My wish is that Disney revive its pre-pandemic announced plans to write a new script for Spaceship Earth. I detailed my reasons for supporting this change back in 2019 in Yes, It's Time for Disney to Rewrite its Spaceship Earth. It's understandable why Disney would not want to take down this people-eater while so much of the rest of the park was under construction. But with the transformation of Epcot nearing its completion, a rewrite of Spaceship Earth would provide a wonderful final step.

Magic Kingdom

My first two wishes are relative lay-ups. So now let's take on one more controversial. Let's fix Liberty Square by closing The Hall of Presidents and replacing it with a new mixed media show, The Hall of Freedom.

In this production, we would start with imagery from Hall of Presidents depicting America's founding. Then a narrator would note that our Declaration of Independence did not provide freedom for all. Over the next 15 minutes, through Audio Animatronics and media, the show would honor Americans would fought for freedom within the nation over the past 240+ years, including the end of slavery, the fight for women's suffrage and equal rights, the civil rights movement and the LBGTQ+ rights movement.

The show would depict setbacks as well as triumphs, detailing moments in history not fully explored in Epcot's American Adventure.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Following the demise of multiple versions of Rivers of Light, let's quit trying to invent a new nighttime spectacular and instead just bring World of Color to Walt Disney World.

If Disney executives want to honor the park's theme, just edit together a mashup of all the animal and nature-related sequences from the many versions of this show that have run in California. That way, they can say that they have an "original new nighttime spectacular" in Orlando without having to actually make one.

Disney California Adventure

Turning to DCA, let's reopen the Hyperion Theater. Restage the Frozen show, revive Aladdin, or write a new Encanto musical. I don't care what plays here (so long as it's good) - California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort need this people-eater back open at full capacity to help allow more guests the opportunity to visit the parks.

Disneyland

Disneyland is getting the new stuff this spring, with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railroad opening and the new Wondrous Journeys and World of Color - One nighttime spectaculars debuting. Next month, the Magic Happens parade returns, and in March the new Mickey's Toontown reopens. Later this year, we'll get the new Treehouse in Adventureland and the Tiana's Palace restaurant in New Orleans Square, too.

In addition, I have some insider info on what Disneyland's next addition beyond those might be, and it is so amazing that I can't possibly wish for anything I could image would be better. So I will stop at five for my Disney Parks wishlist.

Now, what's on yours?

