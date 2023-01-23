Stunt Performer Injured During Waterworld Show

A performer was pulled from the water after an accident during this afternoon's performance of the Waterworld stunt show at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The as-yet-unidentified stunt performer required CPR and was taken to a local hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.

"Details surrounding the event are being reviewed," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with [the performer] as he receives care."

The performer's condition was not immediately available, though local media reports said that the man was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.

Waterworld remains one of the top-rated theme park shows in the world, more than 25 years after its debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now performed at Universal parks in Japan, Singapore, and Beijing, the show features several stunt performers who work high above and in the water.

* * *

