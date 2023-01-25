Opening Date Set for Disney's Toy Story BBQ Restaurant

Walt Disney World’s new Toy Story-themed restaurant will open in March, Disney announced today.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open March 23 inside Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The family-style restaurant will serve barbecue meats and plant-based dishes, in rooms themed to Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story franchise.

The menu will include Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with sweet pepper jelly, a tomato salad, a romaine and kale salad, and a watermelon salad. Meats will include ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken, with smoked cauliflower, and Impossible “rib chop” and plant-based bratwurst for non-meat options.



Sides will include roasted vegetables, Mac n cheese, baked beans, corn on the cob, veggie slaw, potato salad, fried pickles, and loaded potato barrels. Desserts will include apple, peach-strawberry and chocolate silk pies, a lemon-blueberry cheesecake, and a chocolate Cupcake à la Forky.

Cocktails and mocktails also will be available.

