Opening Date Set for Disney's Toy Story BBQ Restaurant

Walt Disney World’s new Toy Story-themed restaurant will open in March, Disney announced today.
Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open March 23 inside Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The family-style restaurant will serve barbecue meats and plant-based dishes, in rooms themed to Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story franchise.
The menu will include Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with sweet pepper jelly, a tomato salad, a romaine and kale salad, and a watermelon salad. Meats will include ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken, with smoked cauliflower, and Impossible “rib chop” and plant-based bratwurst for non-meat options.
Sides will include roasted vegetables, Mac n cheese, baked beans, corn on the cob, veggie slaw, potato salad, fried pickles, and loaded potato barrels. Desserts will include apple, peach-strawberry and chocolate silk pies, a lemon-blueberry cheesecake, and a chocolate Cupcake à la Forky.
Cocktails and mocktails also will be available.
They’re saying family-style service so I’m thinking more like Liberty Tree Tavern.
Nice to see the smoked cauliflower & plant based options on the menu!!
I continue to applaud Disney's commitment to offering quality non-meat alternatives. Delicious, and the way of the future (if we're to survive as a species), good on them.
The initial indication was that this would be a table service restaurant, but the descriptions and photos of the place make it appear to be a mix of the 2 concepts similar to Be Our Guest (requiring an ADR, but ordering from the MDE app/self-service kiosk/CM at a register and then having food arrive at your table after you're seated by a CM). Any word on how Disney will be running this new restaurant?