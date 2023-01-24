Disneyland Is Giving Its Nametags More Character

Disneyland's cast members will be switching things up when the 100 Years of Wonder celebration begins this week in Anaheim.

The resort is distributing new nametags to Disneyland cast members. While that's common for celebration years, as Disney's theme parks often features celebration logos on their employees' nametags, this time Disneyland is making an additional change.

Instead of displaying a cast member's hometown under their first name, the Disney100 nametags will display the cast member's choice for favorite Disney character.



For example...

I would miss seeing hometowns on cast nametags at the Walt Disney World Resort, which draws from much more geographically diverse markets for both visitors and cast members than Disneyland, where Southern Californians dominate. So switching up to favorite characters doesn't bother me at Disneyland, where guests probably will see more character named on the tags than we've seen local towns listed in recent years.

Stay tuned for more coverage this week of the Disney100 celebration, including the opening of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and two new nighttime spectaculars. For discounted multi-day tickets to the resort, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

Replies (7)