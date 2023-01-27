Walt Disney World Reveals the Rules for Its New Coaster

Walt Disney World's new roller coaster will use a virtual queue and a double-sided, free locker system when it opens on April 4.

TRON Lightcycle Run brings Disney's popular SciFi-themed coaster from Shanghai to Tomorrowland in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Riders will straddle motorcycle-like Lightcycles and enter the Grid for a race representing Team Blue, inspired by Disney's TRON movies.

Here's the on-ride video from the Shanghai original.

In Orlando, riders will need to use either the Walt Disney World app's virtual queue or buy an Individual Lightning Lane spot in order to ride TRON Lightcycle Run when it opens in April. No standby queue will be offered, at least initially.

If the TRON virtual queue operates the same was a Disney's other VQs, including Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, there will be two opportunities to enter the queue daily, at 7am and 1pm. Guests will need a Magic Kingdom reservation for the day to enter the queue in the morning, and be inside the park to enter the afternoon opening.

Individual Lightning Lane may be purchased on the day of your visit through Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience app, though quantities will be limited. Prices will vary by date, though you should expect to pay north of $20 per person. You can use the Lightning Lane just once per day.

Once in the queue, however you get there, riders will need to store most items in a free locker before boarding the ride. Disney will provide double-sided lockers that can be activated by your MagicBand or park ticket. (Think of the system that Universal's Islands of Adventure uses for Jurassic World VelociCoaster.)

You can bring a mobile phone onto the ride to stash in a small storage area on your cycle. And you will need to bring that phone with you if you want to take advantage of Disney PhotoPass for your on-ride picture, if you are not wearing a MagicBand. If you are bringing your phone, it will need to be logged into My Disney Experience, with Bluetooth activated and with the phone not in battery save or low power mode to get your on-ride photo automatically associated with your Disney PhotoPass.

But if you've got a MagicBand on you, the PhotoPass process should work like any other ride in the park.

Again, TRON Lightcycle Run opens officially on April 4 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The height restriction will be 48 inches. No word yet on soft openings before that date, but they are expected.

