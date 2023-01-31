Peanuts Celebration Returns to Knott's Berry Farm

Okay, I must concede that I missed it among all the happenings at local theme parks last weekend, but Knott's Peanuts Celebration is back at Knott's Berry Farm.

Knott's annual tribute to its iconic Charles Schulz characters includes special entertainment, activities, food and merchandise throughout the park. The celebration began last weekend and continues through February 26.



Linus at the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree. Photo courtesy Knott's

Entertainment includes the It's Your Life, Charlie Brown show on the Calico Mine Stage, which also hosts Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert in the evenings. Over at the Bird Cage Theatre, fans can learn to draw a Peanuts character in the Peanuts Sketch School or test their knowledge of the comic strip and its universe in Charlie Brown's Trivia Challenge.

At Boardwalk BBQ, The James Street Trio will be performing tribute to the music of Vince Guaraldi, the jazz pianist who composed the music for multiple Peanuts animated television specials.

And in the gang's home of Camp Snoopy, the Music Goes 'Round and Around show will play on the Camp Snoopy Theater stage.

Activities include the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree, with a variety of games for kids, playing along the Peanuts characters in Calico Park. And fans can meet one of those characters in Pigpen's Pig Pen in the nearby Livery Stables.

Finally, Calico's Town Hall will host a new exhibit, To The Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA, which details Snoopy's long relationship with America's space agency, whose "Silver Snoopy Award" is one of its highest honors.

