New Musical Slated for Hyperion Theater at Disneyland

It appears that one of my recent wishes is about to come true.

Disney has posted audition notices for "an exciting new Broadway-caliber theatrical production at the Disneyland Resort, planned for a limited run in the state-of-the-art, indoor, 2000-seat Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure." You can find the notice on the Disney Careers website.

Last week, I posted Five Wishes for Disney Parks to Make Come True, and the final wish on my list was that Disneyland reopen the Hyperion Theater. Today's audition notice all but officially confirms that will be happening sometime later this year.

The new show will be written by Hunter Bell, who wrote Villains Tonight! for the Disney Cruise Line, with music by Christopher Lennertz, who has worked for Disney on Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Camp Rock 2, and Agent Carter, and also has been nominated for an Emmy for his work on Supernatural.

The audition notice calls for a "Greek Chorus" of three female-identifying singers who can perform in a variety of harmonizing styles, a young adult Mezzo Soprano with a strong English accent who is "brave, resourceful and intelligent," a late-teen male-identifying Tenor "coming into his greatness," a young adult Baritone/Tenor who is a "noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder," and a slightly older Baritone/Tenor who is "decisive, capable, principled and has a wry sense of humor."

The notice also calls for singers in the chorus while another notice calls for dancers. Submissions must be received by February 26 and positions are covered by an agreement with American Guild of Variety Artists, so performers must be a member of that union or willing to join.

The Hyperion has been dark since the Disneyland Resort theme parks closed for the pandemic, with the last major production there being Frozen Live at the Hyperion.

So what do you hope - or think - that this new musical will be?

Replies (12)