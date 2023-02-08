SeaWorld Opens Research and Rescue Center in Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld has opened a research and rescue facility in Abu Dhabi in advance of its new theme park opening on Yas Island later this year.

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue includes a veterinary hospital, more than 25 rehabilitation pools, an onsite lab, a fleet of rescue vehicles including two custom-made rescue boats, and an aquaculture facility, all to help promote marine-life conservation in the United Arab Emirates and wider Gulf region. It's SeaWorld's first research and rescue center outside the United States.

To help promote education about marine wildlife and ecosystems, the facility includes a 160-seat auditorium, a dry classroom, and a wet classroom for workshops, lectures, and training opportunities for students in the region.



From Right to Left: Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Miral Chairman HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment HE Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Chief Zoological Officer Dr. Chris Dold and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy Darren Perdue join future marine scientists to unveil a dedication plaque at opening of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Photo courtesy Miral

"This is a cornerstone in the emirate’s journey of education and conservation, inspiring the next generation of marine scientists to learn more about Abu Dhabi's impactful long-term vision of protecting our marine wildlife and their habitats," His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Chairman of Miral, which owns the Yas Island resort, said. "Together with SeaWorld, we will be pushing the limits of science and conservation to become the foremost knowledge hub for marine scientists, not only in the UAE, but also in the wider region."

"We are very proud of our partnership with Miral in bringing this first-of-its-kind center to the UAE," SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Chairman Scott Ross said. "Today's inauguration is many years in the making and we cannot be more excited to make this official announcement and continue our work together to advance the conservation of the region’s amazing and extraordinarily diverse marine life."

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be SeaWorld's first indoor theme park when it opens on Yas Island later this year. The 45-acre facility will include two roller coasters - an Intamin multi-launch coaster and a Zamperla family coaster - in addition to a 360-degree immersive "One Ocean" exhibit that links six distinct marine environments throughout the park. Together, the environments will contain over 15 million gallons of water and be home to more than 150 species of marine animals including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates in addition to hundreds of birds, including penguins, puffins, murres, and flamingos.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will join Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi as the third theme park on the Yas Island resort, which also is home to the Yas Waterworld water park and Yas Marina Circuit Formula 1 race track.

