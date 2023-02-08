Magic Creatures to Take the Stage at Universal Studios Japan

Harry Potter fans will get to meet some of their favorite magical creatures in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Japan, starting March 17.

Universal Studios Japan has announced "Magical Creatures Encounter," a limited-time character experience event in the land. Muggles will be able to meet four of the magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts books and films at various locations within Hogsmeade during the event.

A Niffler will appear in front of Owl Post, while a Baby Dragon will greet fans in front of the Hogsmeade Station Plaza, and a Pygmy Puff will hold court next to Zonko’s Joke Shop.



Image courtesy Universal Studios Japan

On the land's performance stage, a new 10-minute Hippogriff Magical Lesson show will feature the creatures that fans first met in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Each character appearance will happen eight to 10 times daily, depending upon park operating schedules.

"These creatures can be fussy, so when you meet them, I encourage you to watch the film first for tips on how to interact with them before you come to interact with them or before touching them," Pierre Bohanna, Head Prop Maker from the Harry Potter films, said in a press release from Universal. "The Niffler and Pygmy Puff are so lovely and emotional, you are sure to become friends with them. But take care, or you might get scolded or sulked at. The baby dragon is adorable because its so young, but you never know what they will do, so take the utmost care."

