Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Serengeti Flyer Opening Date

The new Serengeti Flyer swing ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open officially later this month, the park announced this morning.

The S&S Screaming Swing, with a swing height of 135 feet and top speed of 68 mph, will open to guests on February 27. The ride is located at the old Rhino Rally load station in the park.

Up to 40 people at a time will be able to ride the attraction, which will have a height requirement of 48 inches. Serengeti Flyer follows the 2019 installation of the S&S Screamin' Swing, Finnegan’s Flyer, at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia and the opening last year of Tidal Surge at SeaWorld San Antonio.

