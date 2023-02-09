Legoland Expands Partnership With Ferrari

Ferrari is expanding its partnership with the Legoland theme parks, with two new Lego Ferrari Build & Race experiences to open at Legoland parks this spring, Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments announced.

Following the debut of the original Lego Ferrari Build & Race at Legoland California last year, Legoland will be bringing the attraction to its park in Windsor in the United Kingdom and its original park in Billund, Denmark this spring. Merlin also said there is "potential for further expansion in the future" with Ferrari.

"As a leading attractions operator, Merlin Entertainments are a key strategic partner for Ferrari, who are working with us to expand our offering to engage with Ferrari fans of all ages," Annabel Rochfort, Director of Location Based Entertainment, Museums & Esports at Ferrari, said.



Testing Lego Ferrari cars in California

The Lego Build & Race attraction allows visitors to learn about the history of the Italian marque and its racing history before using Lego bricks to assemble their own model-sized Ferrari race car. Visitors can then test their car on Pinewood-derby-style courses before digitally scanning them for a virtual race on an F1-style track.

"Renowned for its innovation, performance and quality, Ferrari aligns perfectly with our ambitions of partnering with the world’s most exciting and innovative brands," Merlin CEO Scott O'Neil said. "Our partnership with Ferrari accelerates our IP partnerships at our iconic Legoland theme parks."

Visiting Legoland

