Disneyland Pushes Back Toontown Reopening

Disneyland’s revamped Mickey’s Toontown will open a week and a half later than planned, the resort announced.

Mickey’s Toontown now will open March 19, instead of March 8, as originally announced. Resort officials cited the recent severe rainstorms that hit much of California for the delay.

"Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey's Toontown,” a Disneyland official said. “We can't wait for our Guests to visit and experience the reimagined land."

The anchor of the new land, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is already open, having debuted last month. [Take Two's a Keeper for Mickey & Minnie's Runway Railway] The rest of the land will feature the return of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House and the debut of several reimagined interactive play areas, including Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Goofy’s House, Donald’s Duck Pond, and CenTOONial Park, with water play features and a “dreaming tree.”

