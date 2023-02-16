Watch the Grand Opening for Hollywood's Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday night welcomed movie stars, reporters, and other guests for an after-hours red carpet grand opening ceremony for Super Nintendo World.
The park transformed the Mario-themed land into something looking like a nightclub leading up to a fireworks-accentuated reveal of the land. Universal Parks' Tom Mehrmann and Mark Woodbury spoke, with Woodbury introducing "Mario's Dad," Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto. Watch the full ceremony here:
Spotted in the crowd watching were "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" stars Chris Pratt and Keegan-Michael Key as well as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.
But the big news for theme parks fans, if you can call it that, is that Woodbury actually officially publicly confirmed that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando, an announcement that Woodbury called "the worst kept secret" in the business.
Super Nintendo World opens officially on Friday morning, February 17, at Universal Studios Hollywood. There will be another opening moment ceremony at 8am on that day, and we will be there to bring that one to you, too.
For our complete coverage of Super Nintendo World, please see our post, Super Nintendo World Soft Opens in Hollywood.
There will be a Virtual Line system for the land.
So it's just the one ride, right? I still have PTSD from a preview of Galaxy's Edge where I realized I wasted a weekend and big bucks to see cool theming and a rip-off of a tired old ride.
Unless you are a dedicated Nintendo fan, I would recommend waiting to visit until the crowds thin and you won't have to use the Virtual Line or queue to do any of the interactive features in the land.
Has Universal formally released a policy to control capacity within the land when it officially opens? The AP previews have been pretty tightly controlled from my understanding, but there hasn't been any expectations provided for the GP when they're allowed in the land. Universal has announced the preferred access that guests can purchase ahead of time, but beyond that there hasn't been any announcements as to how crowds will be managed in this tight land.
I think the expectation is that it will be similar to how WWoHP was controlled back in 2014 with a 1-out-1-in policy once the land reached capacity. However, it would be nice if Universal were to officially announce how they will manage demand and if anything will be done to encourage guests to not linger all day inside the new land.