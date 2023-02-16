Watch the Grand Opening for Hollywood's Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday night welcomed movie stars, reporters, and other guests for an after-hours red carpet grand opening ceremony for Super Nintendo World.

The park transformed the Mario-themed land into something looking like a nightclub leading up to a fireworks-accentuated reveal of the land. Universal Parks' Tom Mehrmann and Mark Woodbury spoke, with Woodbury introducing "Mario's Dad," Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto. Watch the full ceremony here:

Spotted in the crowd watching were "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" stars Chris Pratt and Keegan-Michael Key as well as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.

But the big news for theme parks fans, if you can call it that, is that Woodbury actually officially publicly confirmed that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando, an announcement that Woodbury called "the worst kept secret" in the business.

Super Nintendo World opens officially on Friday morning, February 17, at Universal Studios Hollywood. There will be another opening moment ceremony at 8am on that day, and we will be there to bring that one to you, too.

For our complete coverage of Super Nintendo World, please see our post, Super Nintendo World Soft Opens in Hollywood. And for discounted tickets to the park, with savings up to $59 on select dates, please see our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

Replies (4)