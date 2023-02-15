New Disney Exhibit Features a Lifelike Walt Disney

Disney fans are getting their first look at a "holographic" Walt Disney with the opening of Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

The exhibition from the Walt Disney Archives opens officially to the public on Saturday, February 18, but select reporters and members of the D23 Official Disney Fan Club got a preview today. The exhibition celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, which Walt and his brother Roy started as Disney Brothers Studio in Los Angeles on October 16, 1923.

"The Walt Disney Archives spent years planning and curating more than 250 objects to capture the 100 years of storytelling, creativity, and unparalleled magic of The Walt Disney Company," Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline said. "We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe."



Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks gallery at Disney100: The Exhibition. Photos courtesy Walt Disney Archives and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

Among the objects on display across the 10 immersive galleries are ride vehicles from Matterhorn Bobsleds and Peter Pan's Flight, a 12-foot filming model of the Nautilus from 1954's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," a Cinderella Castle model for Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, and the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse and animation drawings from his debut in 1928's "Steamboat Willie."

But the highlight for many fans will be inside the Disney MagicStage, where Disney StudioLAB, DisneyResearch|Studios, and Industrial Light & Magic have partnered to create a lift-sized, digital "hologram" of Walt Disney.



Disney MagicStage featuring Walt Disney

"Tapping the vast resources of the Walt Disney Archives, two separate audio recordings of Walt were assembled, creating his vocal script. The Disney Archives also provided footage of 1960s-era Walt to DisneyResearch|Studios, who used their super-resolution A.I. upscaler to convert the archival footage to high definition," Disney said in its press release.

Disney100: The Exhibition will run at the The Franklin Institute through August 27. Tickets start at $25 and are available through the Institute's website.

